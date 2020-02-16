Value of Warren Buffett's position in Teva jumps

Reports by holding company Berkshire Hathaway, controlled by Warren Buffett show that the number of shares it holds in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) did not change in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 43.2 million Teva shares with a current market value of $528 million (up from $483 million at the end of the fourth quarter).

The increase in Teva's share price this year has further reduced Berkshire Hathaway's loss on paper on its investment in Teva from over $400 million at the time of its preceding report to $230 million (the figure is only an estimate, because the exact amount of Berkshire Hathway's investment is unknown).

At the end of the preceding quarter in November 2019, it was reported that no change in the company's holdings in Teva had occurred in comparison with previous quarters. The main difference was the increase in Teva's share price, as a result of which the value of Berkshire Hathaway's holding rose from $298 million at the end of the second quarter to $405 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020