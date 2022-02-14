Wix evacuates nearly 1,000 Ukrainian staff and families

One of the largest Israeli employers in Ukraine, cloud-based web development services company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), has evacuated most of its 1,000 employees and their families to Turkey, for at least two weeks, due to the mounting military tensions. Wix will extend their stay if the situation continues to escalate. A handful of employees considered critical for the company's infrastructures have been moved to Poland.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli tech firms have much to lose in Ukraine

Wix is paying for all transport, accommodation and food for the employees moved out of Ukraine. Wix has said it has received many offers from employees in Israel to host Ukrainian employees in their homes but for the time being such measures were not needed.

Wix operates three development centers in Ukraine in the capital Kiev, Lvov near the Polish border and Dnipro in eastern Ukraine, considered the region at highest risk.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.