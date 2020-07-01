Wix expands e-commerce solutions

Israeli DIY website builder Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has launched its expanded e-commerce solution.

The expanded solution provides merchants, entrepreneurs and retail brands of all sizes with features like customizable branded storefronts and carts, multi-channel sales, hassle-free drop-shipping, native payment processing at competitive rates with Wix Payments, professional analytics and report creation, extensive shipping and fulfillment capabilities, and more. The extended eCommerce solution can be further enhanced with Ascend by Wix, a complete CRM and marketing product suite, and Corvid by Wix, a comprehensive web development platform.

Wix's share price is up 3.14% on Nasdaq today at $264.27, giving a market cap of $13.73 billion.

Wix cofounder and CEO Avishai Abrahami said, "Now more than ever, owners need a comprehensive platform to move every aspect of their business online. Online shopping has entered a stage of hyper growth, and businesses need the resources to meet this increasing demand. From selling products or services and getting paid online, to managing finances, fulfillment, sales channels and more, our new eCommerce functionalities are designed to help our customers sell anything, anywhere."

The Wix e-commerce solution allows retailers, brands and merchants to build and scale their e-commerce business, from optimized shopping and payment experiences for customers, to business and finance management tools.

