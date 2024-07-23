Wiz wins huge Israeli gov’t tender

Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz, which has walked away from a $23 billion acquisition bid by Google parent company Alphabet, has been awarded a tender by Israel’s Ministry of Finance to provide cloud security services for government ministries, "Globes’ has learned from sources familiar with the matter. This is one of the biggest government cybersecurity tenders ever issued.

The company will provide services in Israel through the Israeli software distributor Accel Solutions Group (TASE: ACCL). On Monday, Accel announced it will provide government cloud security services through its subsidiary Danet, without mentioning Wiz's name, the identity of the client or the size of the deal. From an investor presentation published by the company last quarter, it appears that Wiz is one of its largest software suppliers.

As far as is known, Wiz and its software distributor, Danat, beat Palo Alto Networks and Check Point, which bid for the tender with Binat. The tender has a revenue potential of tens of millions of shekels per year, and the winner will be a selected supplier in every government cloud protection project at all ministries, as well as various authorities, and state-owned companies like Mekorot, Israel Electric Corp., hospitals, health funds and the security forces..

"Globes" learned that Danat proposed the lowest bid among the rival bids as well as the highest discount rate in the tender: 96.8%, this compared to the discount rate of "only" 88.5% offered by Binat. It was also learned that Binat's quality score was slightly higher than Danat's in the tender. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance Accountant General tends to procure cheaper products in tenders if the quality scores of the different suppliers are close to each other.

The high discount rate of the software distributors is a testimony to the outrageous discounts carried out in the competitive cybersecurity market in order to win tenders, and even more so in the government sector. This explains why cybersecurity companies have difficulty showing profitability. As far as is known, Wiz loses about $30 million per quarter, while Accel, the distributor of its software in the government project, ended the first quarter of 2024 with nearly NIS 3 million profit.

No response to this report was forthcoming from the Ministry of Finance, Danat, parent company Accel and Wiz.