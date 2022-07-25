Yahoo! expanding Israel R&D centers under new head

Global tech and media company Yahoo! has appointed Neetai Eshel, 39, as managing director of its Israeli R&D centers. Eshel, who will remain director of Yahoo's Gemini developer’s team, Eshel will expand the company's Israel operations and its sales relationships with Israeli advertisers. The company is currently recruiting to fill various positions in both its Ramat Gan (Tel Aviv) and Haifa centers.

Yahoo has been operating in Israel for nearly two decades, and has made several acquisitions of Israeli tech startups in the fields of adtech and video. In 2017, Yahoo was acquired by Verizon which merged it with AOL to form "Verizon Media" as a business unit. In 2021, Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, acquired Verizon Media and renamed the company Yahoo - given the brand’s worldwide renown and recognition.

The center in Ramat Gan focuses on development with engineers and programmers in the adtech, video and data products, while the second Israeli site, in Haifa, is a research center staffed by researchers with advanced degrees in computer science and algorithmics.

Eshel is director of engineering in Ramat Gan and has been with the company for 8 years. In his previous role, he established and led the Gemini serving team in the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Gemini Ad Serving - a Native (Integrated Content) Advertising system, started in 2013 as a local initiative of engineers at the Yahoo! R&D Center in Ramat Gan, and became one of the company's significant growth engines in recent years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 25 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.