Yuval Soiref to market Mike Tyson medical cannabis in Germany

Israeli cannabis entrepreneur Yuval Soiref is teaming with legendary boxer Mike Tyson to exclusively market Tyson 2.0 medical cannabis in Germany. Since April 1 2024, cannabis has been taken off the list of prohibited drugs in Germany, and its use has become legally permitted. Thus Germany has joined some of the states in the US and become the biggest European country to implement legalization of the cannabis market.

Soiref's company Phcann specializes in the marketing and distribution of medical cannabis brands of former and present sports stars. Tyson 2.0 products are already available in Germany, which is now hosting the Euro 2024 tournament attended by millions of soccer fans from around the world, some of them cannabis users. The exclusive marketing agreement also includes the UK, meaning that Soiref will produce and market Tyson 2.0 products throughout the UK, subject to the British regulatory conditions.

Yuval Soiref (33), is the cofounder of the Phcann International medical cannabis solutions products group and he began his career in the cannabis market ten years ago, when together with his father Vadim Soiref, he acquired a major holding in the Canadian cannabis company MedReleaf. The two men were in fact the first investors in the Canadian company, which was sold in 2018 to the Canadian company Aurora for US$2.5 billion, yielding hundreds of millions of dollars for the Soirefs.

Today, Phcann International operates a factory in North Macedonia for cultivating cannabis for medical purposes, which is the biggest factory in Europe, with annual production capability of 18 tons of cannabis. The company is mainly active in European countries including the UK as well as in Australia.

Tyson said, "It is incredible to see Tyson 2.0 expanding across Europe. Our goal has always been to provide the best cannabis products to those who need them most. This launch in Germany is a significant achievement in our mission to reach more consumers globally."

This is the first time in that a US cannabis brand has been marketed in Europe. In the two months since the opening of the German market, there has been a very significant increase medical prescriptions dispensed, and the amount of cannabis sold. Any patient that will be interested in purchasing cannabis from Tyson's manufacturer will be able to do so from their home, through online platforms for purchasing and receiving through home delivery.

Soiref said, "Partnering with Mike Tyson and the Tyson 2.0 Team, we are set to revolutionize access to medical cannabis in Germany. Our patients will benefit from the unparalleled convenience and comfort of being able to obtain their prescriptions and access our high-quality products from their homes through our partner telemedicine platforms and online pharmacies, ensuring they receive the best care possible."

Tyson (58) is a former American boxer and a medical cannabis patient himself. He was the undisputed world heavyweight champion and is still considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. One of his successful businesses is Tyson 2.0, the medical cannabis brand that began marketing in 2021, with a commitment to provide customers the highest quality cannabis products in every market that it entered. In addition to medical cannabis, Tyson’s company develops other products in cannabis categories and is active throughout the US, in states in which legalization of medical cannabis has been regulated) as well as in 16 countries outside of the US.

In April 2024, it was officially announced that Tyson would return to the boxing ring, after retiring 19 years ago. On November 15 Tyson will fight Jake Paul, in Arlington, Texas.

