2025 budget bill gives Ben-Gvir extra NIS 2b

The 2025 state budget was laid before the Knesset today, in advance of a first reading next week. It contains substantial changes from the original budget proposal approved by the government a month ago.

One of the most prominent changes is in the budget of the Ministry of National Security, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir. The budget has grown by NIS 2 billion to over NIS 25 billion for next year. Ben-Gvir had demanded an extra NIS 10 billion, but although he did not get all he wanted, his ministry’s budget is one of the few to have won an increase in the new budget, which is mainly characterized by cuts.

Another interesting change is in the budget of the Prime Minister’s Office, which has grown by NIS 600 million since the budget was presented to the government. This budget covers several "coalition" ministries, reflecting the agreements with the various coalition parties.

Among these are the Ministry of National Missions and Settlements headed by Orit Strook, which will receive a budget of NIS 123 million; the Ministry of Regional Cooperation, headed by David "Dudi" Amsalem, which will receive NIS 43 million; the Ministry of Heritage, headed by Amihai Eliyahu, allocated NIS 46 million; the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage headed by Meir Porush, with NIS 28 million; and the Ministry of Social Equality, headed by May Golan, which will have a budget of NIS 120 million.

Most of the other budget items have not changed significantly. The budget proposal approved by the government still did not take into account spending cuts and the implementation of government decisions on measures to reduce the deficit. This means that the additions to the budgets of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of National Security are actually greater, once I s taken into account that the budget bill presented to the Knesset is after the 5% across-the-board cut imposed on government ministries.

