Amnon Shashua's AA-I unveils new approach to AI

AA-I Technologies (Double AI), which was founded in August 2023 in Jerusalem by Prof. Amnon Shashua, published a paper today presenting a new theoretical framework for artificial intelligence called Artificial Expert Intelligence. The study concerns the development of artificial intelligence systems that combine knowledge of a field with scientific thinking capabilities. "Artificial Expert Intelligence (AEI) seeks to transcend the limitations of both Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and narrow AI by integrating domain-specific expertise with critical, precise reasoning capabilities akin to those of top human experts," the article abstract states.. Shashua posted the results of the study on his X account.

The company was set up by a team consisting of Shashua himself, Prof. Shai Shalev-Shwartz, Dr. Yoav Levine, and Dr. Or Sharir (formerly scientists at AI21 Labs, another company in which Shashua is involved), Dr. Noam Wies (formerly an algorithm specialist at yet another Shashua company, OrCam), Prof Nathan (Nati) Linial, and Dr. Gal Beniamini. According to industry estimates, the company has raised tens of millions of dollars so far.

The paper published today presents a new approach to AI, dividing reasoning into three levels: instinctive reasoning; reflective reasoning; and a new third level, termed scientific reasoning. The company is examining the new approach in the solution of algorithmic problems, and plans to publish the results of its research shortly.

In September this year, Shashua told the Goldfarb Gross Seligman and PwC Israel Up & Coming conference that he had recently founded a startup but did not mention its name. He said, "10 months ago I founded an AI company, and it is still in stealth."

Asked why investing billions of dollars in companies in the field is a profitable business, Shashua responded: "Unlike the technological waves in the past, in this wave there are signs that somewhere just around the corner a broad intelligence will develop here, and the intention is that those systems will be able to imitate human intelligence in solving problems."

It was also reported in September that AA-I was one of 80 startup companies that joined the AI accelerator of Amazon Web Services (AWS). The AWS program provides companies with direct access to servers including high-speed AI processors, grants each of them $1 million, and requires them to present their products at the AWS re:Invent conference, currently taking place in Las Vegas, before an audience of senior people from the worlds of technology and finance.

