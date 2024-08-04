Average wage in Israel jumped in June

In June 2024, the average wage in Israel was NIS 13,865, up 4.7% from NIS 12,836 in June 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, above inflation which was 2.9% over the same period.

Estimates for May 2024 show that the average wage rose by 6.1% compared with May 2023, well above the 2.8% inflation over the same period. Excluding the effects of inflation, there was a 3.2% increase in the average wage in May this year compared with May 2023.

The Central Bureau of Statistics data found 4,059,000 salaried jobs in the Israeli economy in June 2024, up 1% from May 2024 but down 1% from June 2023. It is possible that part of the increase in wages compared with last year stems from a slight reduction in the number of jobs compared with the corresponding period in 2023 - before the war. The number of salaried jobs in Israel dropped to about 3.8 million at the beginning of the war, and has gradually recovered until today it already stands at a similar number, excluding seasonal adjustment, to where it stood on the eve of the war in September 2023.

Israel's data and communications sector, which includes much of high-tech, continues to have the highest monthly wages, at NIS 28,822, while hospitality and catering has the lowest, with an average monthly wage of NIS 6,192 - only just above the minimum wage of NIS 5,880. .

In May 2024, the overall average wage in the tech sector was NIS 29,804, up 5.7% from May 2023, and the number of jobs in the tech industry in May 2024 rose about 0.7% from May 2023, and represents about 10% of all jobs in the Israeli economy.