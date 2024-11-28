Bank Leumi board elects Uri Alon chairperson

The board of directors of Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) has chosen Uri Alon as chairperson of the bank. He will replace Dr. Shmuel Ben-Zvi, who has served in the post for the past year.

The candidates for the chairperson’s role were Alon, former director general of the Ministry of Finance and CEO of Hot Telecommunication Systems Ram Belinkov; and former chairperson of Mercantile Bank and of credit card company Cal, Esther Deutsch. The secret vote took place this morning in two rounds.

The Bank Leumi board has eleven members, but the three candidates, all of them current directors, did not participate in the first round of voting. Ram Belinkov dropped out in the first round, and then joined the voting for the second round, which Alon won by a single vote.

Before joining the Bank Leumi board, Alon was vice president at credit card company Isracard, where he was responsible for strategy, data, business development, and new growth engines.

Before that, he was CEO of travel agency Gulliver, VP of the customers division at Direct Insurance, and VP marketing and sales at Hot Telecommunications Systems. Alon has also served as a director of clothing company Adika, American Express, and Mehadrin.

Alon holds a first degree in political science from Tel Aviv University and an MBA from Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

Alon thanked the Leumi board for the appointment, and added, "I will aspire to assist Leumi from my experience, particularly in technology, to continue to lead the banking system in all areas."

