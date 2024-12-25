Carrefour laying off 200

Supermarket chain Carrefour Israel has informed 200 of its employees of a hearing in advance of dismissal. The company, which employees 4,000 people, says that this is a routine process after a professional evaluation.

The layoffs at Carrefour come two weeks after the chairperson of the chain’s workers’ committee, Eyal Eli, resigned from the position in order to be appointed VP of Human Resources at the company, a post he will take up next week, on January 1.

Carrefour Israel parent company Electra Consumer Products said in a statement: "The company routinely carries out professional evaluations and functional adjustments of its workforce, with the aim of improving service to its customers and upgrading the shopping experience. All decisions are made in accordance with procedures and the law, with strict maintenance of workers’ rights. The company is proud of employing thousands of workers, including pensioners and disabled people, and it will continue to do so in the future."|

In November 2023, as one of a series of streamlining measures, about 80 people were laid off from Carrefour’s head office. All the while, branches are being opened at an accelerated pace. The chain, which has 116 branches, will open three new ones tomorrow: two in Ra’anana and one in Macabim, and five next week: in Carmelia, Haifa; Jerusalem; Bat Yam; Herzliya; and Ashkelon, which will bring the total number of branches to 124 by the end of the year.

The measures appear to be improving the company’s results. Revenue in the third quarter of this year, which was an excellent quarter for the food retailing sector in general, rose to NIS 890 million, and operating profit before other income and restructuring expenses shot up 2.5-fold to NIS 38.2 million.

For the first nine months of 2024, the company still posted a net loss of NIS 46.2 million, but this was a significant improvement on the NIS 148 million loss posted for the corresponding period of 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2024.

