Defense Ministry signs NIS 2b laser defense system deal

Israel's Ministry of Defense director general General Eyal Zamir (res.) last night signed a NIS 2 billion order to expand serial production of Iron Beam - the first laser interception system developed by Israel. As part of the agreement between the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) (Mafat) and the lead developers Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) the level of production will be significantly increased in order to supply the laser systems at a faster pace. The delivery target date is miod-2025.

Under the terms of the agreement Elbit received an order worth $200 million for supplying the lasers. At the same time, Rafael, the project leader, is responsible for the overall system. As part of the contract, Elbit will provide the Ministry of Defense with its powerful laser solution, developed for increased protection against a variety of threats. The contract also includes ongoing support services. Iron Beam is a powerful ground-based laser system for defense against aerial threats including rockets, mortar bombs, drones and cruise missiles.

"It will significantly cut the costs of interceptions by Iron Dome"

The Ministry of Defense's DDR&D is leading the project together with Rafael and Elbit. The Ministry of Defense says that in a series of trials Iron Beam has demonstrated impressive results. The system will be integrated into Israel's air defense systems, with high power (100 kilowatts) and a range of 10 kilometers. It will not replace the Iron Dome system, but will be a complementary solution that will significantly reduce the cost of interceptions.

Laser systems have advantages and well-documented disadvantages. Firstly, the system intercepts one rocket at a time, which means that in the case of a barrage, it will intercept only one rocket or one drone unless many systems are deployed simultaneously. The second problem that complicates the system is the effect of weather that restricts its operations including overcast cloudy conditions, haze and mist.

Ministry of Defense director general General (res.) Eyal Zamir said, "The Iron Beam deal is one of the most important deals that we have signed because it heralds the beginning of a new era on the battlefield - the laser era. The first capability of the ground laser system, which was developed in cooperation between DDR&D and large companies and startups, is expected to enter operational service in a year from today. The Iron Beam deal will ensure the continuation and acceleration of the equipping of many more laser systems."

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "Rafael is proud to lead the development and supply of the first and most advanced high-power laser system of its kind in the world to intercept a wide variety of aerial threats. After many years of research, development and significant technological breakthroughs in the laser field at Rafael and a long series of trials in which the system's capability was proven, the Iron Beam system will soon reach the maturity that will allow its operational deployment."

Elbit president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis added, "The capability developed at Elbit and the integration of Iron Beam represents a leap forward in future defense against various threats."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.