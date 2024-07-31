Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has officially announced that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, together with his bodyguard, were assassinated in their home in Tehran. Haniyeh was in the country for yesterday’s swearing in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In the wake of the Revolutionary Guard’s announcement, Hamas also announced that Haniyeh had been killed and blamed Israel for the assassination. Hamas said, "The martyr and fighter Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the movement, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran, after taking part in the celebrations of the swearing in of the new Iranian president. Hamas grieves with our great Palestinian people, with the Arab and Islamic nation, and with all free people worldwide."

RELATED ARTICLES Israel kills top Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it is investigating the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and would announce the results of its investigation soon.

Born in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza, Haniyeh, 62, had been the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau since 2006. Based in Qatar, he was considered the organization’s chief political leader.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.