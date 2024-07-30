Israel targets top Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson has confirmed that it was responsible for an attack on Beirut this evening in retaliation for the murder of 12 Druze children on the Golan Heights by Hezbollah on Saturday. The IDF said that the target of the attack was Fuad Shukr, number two in the Hezbollah organization and a senior advisor to its leader Hassan Nasrallah. It remains unclear whether Shukr is still alive.

The IDF spokesperson said, "The IDF undertook a targeted attack on Beirut on the commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams. At this stage there are no changes in the instructions to Israeli civilians from the IDF Home Command.

At the same time the shekel continues to weaken and is up 0.60% against the dollar at NIS 3.755/$ and up 0.44% against the euro at NIS 4.06/€.

Earlier today a 30 year old Israeli civilian was killed by shrapnel in Kibbutz Hagoshrim in the Upper Galilee, from a rocket fired at Israel by Hezbollah.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2024.

