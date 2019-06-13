IAI Elta unveils next generation radar

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has introduced the next generation of ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radar (MMR). The operational and combat proven MMR provides air defense capabilities to customers around the world as well as being the radar of "Iron Dome", "David's Sling" and IAI's land-based "Barak" weapon systems.

The new version, named MS-MMR (Multi-Sensor MMR), fuses additional ELTA sensors to the main MMR system thereby providing an active, passive, and combined Air Situational Picture (ASP). The system is to be introduced at the upcoming Paris Air Show.

Over the last decade, new types of aerial threats have emerged due to the advancement of low RCS (Radar Cross Section) stealth technology. Platforms such as drones and UAVs, tactical aerial weapons, cruise missiles, and ballistic rockets and missiles have all created new challenges to Air Defense and Surveillance systems. This created a demand for ASP systems to provide higher accuracy, faster update rates and upgraded identification of aerial threats while increasing the need for survivability in the modern battlefield.

Operating in S-Band frequency, the MMR provides long-range air defense, air surveillance and fire control capabilities. By fusing the MMR with an additional higher band radar and active IFF and ADS-B sensors and passive SIGINT, EO/IR and LDS (Launch Detector Sensor) sensors, the MS-MMR now provides enhanced classification, identification and discrimination between very close targets even in dense areas and background clutter. The MS-MMR significantly improves the reliability of the ASP and Situational Awareness, and can efficiently handle new types of small, low, slow and hovering RCS threats as well as handling rockets and missiles of varying ranges. Since all the sensors are co-located and integrated at the system level, the MS-MMR provides a single output for all the fused data. This greatly simplifies the delivery of the combined target data into C2 ASP networks. IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, “MMR is one of our most successful products with over 100 systems sold worldwide. The MMR has grown and evolved throughout the years and has changed the landscape of the modern battlefield. We view the introduction of the MS-MMR as heralding a new era in the development of radar systems combined with both active and passive sensors which can immensely improve the reliability and survivability of an ASP system.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019