IDF confirms ground operation underway in Lebanon

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has confirmed that Israeli ground forces have begun limited, focused operations against Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon near the border with Israel. The IDF’s statement said that the forces were operating in accordance with an orderly plan drawn up by Northern Command and the General Staff, and that they had been training for it in the past few months. It also said that the ground forces were backed by the Air Force and by artillery attacking military targets in the area.

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke to his US counterpart Lloyd Austin overnight. The Pentagon in Washington stated that the two agreed on the need to dismantle Hezbollah’s offensive infrastructure along the border in order to ensure that the terrorist organization will not be able to carry out attacks on Israeli border settlements such as Hamas did in the south on October 7 last year. Austin reiterated that a diplomatic solution was required that would enable civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in peace.

The commander of the IDF’s Egoz commando unit has also confirmed that it carried out covert commando operations across the Lebanese border in the past few months. "We began with operations with a low signature, and we are now entering upon a more substantial ground operation to return the residents of the north to their homes safely. This is a significant development. We have not operated on the ground in Lebanon since 2006. I have confidence in you, I’m proud of you, and I am proud to lead this unit," the commander said in an address to troops.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.