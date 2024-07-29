Jerusalem bottom in socioeconomic ranking

Tel Aviv received the highest tier ranking of any big city in Israel along with Ramat Gan, Herzliya and Kfar Saba, while Jerusalem was in the bottom tier together with Bnai Brak and Beit Shemesh, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports in its latest socioeconomic rankings.

The country was divided into ten socioeconomic clusters with only the small local authorities of Savion and Kfar Shmariyahu put in the top number ten tier. Lahavim, Kokhav Yair and Omer previously in the number 10 tier fell to nine along with Har Adar, and Gederot. Of smaller cities, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Hod Hasharon, Shoham, and Kiryat Ono were ranked in the ninth tier - higher than Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Herzliya and Kfar Saba, were in the eighth tier, while Haifa, Rishon Lezion, Petah Tikva, Holon and Rehovot were in the seventh tier. Netanya was in the sixth tier.

Beersheva, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Bat Yam were in the fifth tier and down in the second tier were Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Beit Shemesh. Jerusalem has consistently fallen and was ranked in the fifth tier 30 years ago. Other cities falling on harder times include Tiberias, Lod and Kiryat Malakhi, which fell from the fourth to the third tier, and Ramla and Dimona, which fell from the fifth to the fourth tier.

The socio-economic index is formed from 14 socioeconomic variables, including average salary, median age, number of families with 4 or more children, education and academic degrees, employment among women, receipt of allowances and supplemental income, availability of cars and frequency of trips abroad. The results are weighted to a relative index, where a local authority that receives the value 0, reflects the socio-economic average for Israeli towns. The cities of Or Akiva and Or Yehuda were found to be closest to this average..

