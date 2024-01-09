Kfar Saba top, Jerusalem bottom for quality of life

Kfar Saba has the best quality of life of Israel's 18 biggest cities, the Central Bureau of statistics reports, overhauling Rishon Lezion, which was in top spot last year. Jerusalem is anchored at the bottom as the Israeli city with the worst quality of life, while Tel Aviv has slipped from sixth place in last year's rankings to 13th.

The quality of life rankings take into account 90 different indicators in 50 main criteria such areas as economics, employment (salary and job satisfaction), health (life expectancy, level of obesity), demography, personal and social welfare, housing and infrastructures (apartment prices, housing density, satisfaction of house and neighborhood), education, access to computers and Internet, environment, percentage of voting in Knesset elections, culture, leisure and community.

Rehovot was ranked in second place, followed by Ramat Gan in third, Haifa in fourth, Herzliya in fifth and Rishon Lezion in sixth. These cities were followed by Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Ashkelon, Petah Tikva, Beersheva, Holon and as mentioned Tel Aviv down in 13th. The five remaining ranked cities were Hadera, Bnei Brak, Bat Yam, Ashdod and Jerusalem.

In Kfar Saba, for example, average life expectancy is 85, compared with the national average of 82.7 and 90% of residents feel it is safe to walk around the city compared with the national average of 80%. The city had a very higher percentage of high school students receiving matriculation certificates, high satisfaction about the cleanliness of the city and quality of green spaces and parks, and satisfaction about their economic situation.

Jerusalem has the highest unemployment, the lowest satisfaction over green spaces in the city, the lowest percentage of residents using online services and the lowest rate of matriculation certificates in schools.

