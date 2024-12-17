Mekorot CEO: I don't see any water supply disruptions

"Mekorot is the best company of its kind in the world," Mekorot CEO Amit Lang told "Globes" deputy editor Dror Marmor at the Globes Israel Business Conference.

Lang explained why, "The average depreciation in the world in water supply systems is 40% while in OECD countries it is 15%, while at Mekorot it is 4%. Another example is that nowhere in the world are water sources managed, while Mekorot conveys water from wells in the north, from the Sea of Galilee, desalinated water. No matter how I measure it, Mekorot is at the top."

In the past year, the company has faced a particularly tough test, which is operating the water supply in combat and high risk zones. During the war, Mekorot employees operated in the field in areas endangered by missile strikes, with sirens sounding and missiles falling, and despite all the risks, they managed to maintain an uninterrupted water supply.

"Mekorot employees are very precious, and the fact that the water supply has not been disrupted is a result of their professionalism and sense of responsibility," Lang stressed.

"Preparing mainly for extreme natural events"

Marmor asked about concerns expressed before the war that the public might suffer in household water supply. Lang responded that he has never thought that we would get to such a situation: "I have kept saying that I do not see a scenario of a disruption in water supply. Such a scenario is not a zero probability, but it is a very low probability, because Mekorot has prepared for extreme events, although not for this war."

So what extreme events did the company prepare for? Lang explained that mainly for extreme natural events, which hit the region from time to time. For example, in February of last year, storm "Barbara," which was severe and hit Israel, about the same time as a big earthquake in Turkey. The earthquake, Lang said, caused the cessation of water drilling in the Jordan Valley region, while the storm affected water desalination. "At the time, the water supply in Israel was not affected, but we were really close to it," Lang said.

"After every such event, we hold consultations and summaries and draw lessons, to reduce the chance that the water supply will be disrupted, and the application of these lessons has also been useful during the war."

Mekorot continues to work in various places around the world, especially in Argentina, where the company operates in ten regions. It also operates in Azerbaijan, and has signed a contract in Kazakhstan, as well as "regions that want us and have water problems." However, cooperation in our region has been halted. "We did two projects in Bahrain, and we wanted to continue, but right now there is no one to talk to. They have dissolved the connection. In Morocco, we were in contact with our counterpart company and they did not get back to us. We got the message, and we are waiting and hoping that the situation in the region will stabilize." Finally, Marmor asked about the conflict that is taking place between Mekorot and the government water authority. Lang said that the conflict concerns the proceeds from the sale of the desalination plant in Ashdod. "We were surprised to discover that the Water Authority decided to interpret the agreement between us in an unacceptable way, and to take away a share that was due to us. We sat down several times and were unable to reach an understanding. I am committed to our company, and we cannot allow the Water Authority to do as it pleases," he concluded.

RELATED ARTICLES Mekorot CIO: We supplied water throughout the war

The Globes Israel Business Conference is held in collaboration with Bank Hapoalim and The Phoenix Holdings, and is sponsored by El Al, Bezeq, Nespresso, Wolt, Dell, the Israel Medical Association, Energean, the Jewish National Fund, BlackRock, Playtika, Meta, Strauss Group, BAZAN Group, and MSCI, with the participation of Mekorot, The Port of Ashdod, and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.