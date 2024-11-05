Tel Aviv PR agency opens tech-focused US branch

Zamir Dahbash’s PR agency, Shalom Tel Aviv, is expanding into the US market with Tell NY, a strategic communications and crisis management firm specializing in technology. The New York office will be headed by Tamar Harel.

The US firm has, in fact, already been operating for a year, offering services to US and Israeli pre-IPO technology companies in New York as well as to venture capital firms. Among its most prominent clients are Assaf Rappaport's Wiz, Sanaz Yashar's Zafran, and Honeycomb.

Until now, the firm has been focused on building its operations, recruiting a workforce, and onboarding clients. Now, it will be dedicated to scaling its offerings and extending them to more US tech companies. The firm also operates a branch in London, from which it supports Israeli tech companies in Western Europe.

Shalom Tel Aviv was founded in 2008 by Zamir Dahbash and Rinat Friedman, and it is currently working with dozens of technology companies, including Meta, Insight Partners, Optibus, Microsoft, Armis, Lightricks, and Team8. It also serves international corporations such as Barclays, BlackRock, McKinsey, and PwC, as well as Israeli companies such as Clalit and Tnuva. Unlike Shalom Tel Aviv, Tell NY will focus exclusively on technology.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.