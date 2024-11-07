Pixellot names Doron Gerstel CEO

Former Perion Network (TASE: PERI; Nasdaq: PERI) CEO Doron Gerstel has been appointed CEO of Pixellot, a privately-held company that provides AI-based solutions for production of sports broadcasts and video coaching technology. Gerstel will replace Alon Werber, who has headed the company for nearly a decade.

Pixellot was founded in 2013 by Gal Oz and Dr. Miky Tamir. It employs about 200 people, mostly in Israel and the US. It produces automated broadcasts of over 150,000 sporting events monthly, in over 80 countries. Among its customers are FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and other leading sports clubs, and leagues and federations such as the Argentinian, French, Portuguese, Belgian and Israeli football associations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.