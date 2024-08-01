Sderot to have own innovation center

An innovation center will be built next to the railway station in Sderot in southern Israel. Construction of the first part of the center will begin shortly - four years after the foundation stone was laid. The cost, estimated at NIS 30 million, will be covered by a donation from JNF Australia, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and a budget from the Tekuma administration responsible for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip border area.

The first building will have 3,000 square meters of space on two floors. It is due to be ready for occupancy in May 2026. It will initially house a technology incubator with startup companies in the fields of defense, high-tech, and the environment. Altogether, the center, from which there will be direct access to Sapir College, will consist of three buildings with 10,000 square meters of space.

The innovation center is part of a broader plan of the Sha’ar Hanegev regional council for development of the region, especially after the events of October 7. "Construction of the innovation center is a significant step towards rehabilitation of the region. It will represent an important economic and social lever, and will allow residents of the area new opportunities in employment and technology," said the council’s acting chairperson Yossi Keren.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2024.

