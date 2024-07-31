Shekel weakens following Haniyeh, Shukr killings

The shekel has weakened considerably this morning, following the killings of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike by Israel on Beirut yesterday evening, and of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the early hours of this morning, about which Israel has been silent. The assassination of Fuad Shukr was in response to the deaths of twelve children in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams, which was hit by a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. There are fears that these incidents could lead to the exchanges of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah across Israel’s northern border turning into all-out war.

The shekel-US dollar exchange rate is currently 1.22% higher than yesterday’s representative rate, at NIS 3.7788/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 1.1% higher, at NIS 4.0878/€.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are holding fairly steady. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 0.28%, at 1,999.55 points.

The price of oil has spiked since the assassination of Haniyeh in Teheran, with Iran being one of the world’s largest oil producers, and energy stocks in Tel Aviv are surging. Doral Energy is up 6.56%, and OPC Energy is up 8.30%. Energean is up 2.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2024.

