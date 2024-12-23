Slovakia buys IAI air defense system in €560m deal

Israel and Slovakia have completed the largest ever defense export deal between the two countries, amounting to €560 million (over NIS 2 billion), for Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) Barak MX air defense system. The system is designed to deal with existing and future aerial threats, including ballistic missiles.

Ministry of Defense director general Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir signed the agreement at military headquarters in Tel Aviv. The deal was led on Israel’s part by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, director of SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense; IAI CEO Boaz Levy; and Brig. Gen. (res.) Guy Bar Lev, executive VP and general manager of the Systems Missiles & Space Group at IAI.

The Barak MX system supports various kinds of radar and launchers for coverage against combat aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ground-to-air missiles, and ground-to-ground missiles. The system is based on a sophisticated, operationally proven control center that facilitates the integration of several interceptor missiles: the Barak MRAD short-range interceptor, which is launched vertically at high speed to deal with threats within 35 kilometers, and carries a radar-based homing warhead with a single pulse rocket motor; the Barak LRAD medium range interceptor, for threats up to 70 kilometers distant, with a dual pulse motor; and the long-range Barak ER, equipped with a dual pulse rocket motor and a booster, that has a range of 150 kilometers.

The motors for the various interceptors are produced by state-owned company Tomer. The only model in use in Israel’s air defense array is the Barak LRAD, which underwent a trial in August. The Barak LRAD is installed on the Israel Navy’s Saar 6 warships. In the trial, the system intercepted a missile launched against a target simulating a "strategic maritime asset" - presumably a gas production platform, which the Saar 6 ships are designed to protect.

In November last year, the Barak MX system was sold to Azerbaijan in a $1.2 billion deal. Israel and Greece are currently in negotiations on the sale to Greece of a multi-layer air defense array incorporating several Israeli systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.