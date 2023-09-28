IAI unmanned submarine takes part in NATO exercise

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has presented the BlueWhale ASW un-crewed submarine, together with Atlas Elektronik's`s towed passive sonar in the REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems) military exercise. The seventh annual exercise was led by the Portuguese Navy and NATO. The BlueWhale unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle capabilities include intelligence-gathering for both maritime and coastal targets, acoustic intelligence, and identifying the presence of naval mines.

BlueWhale ASW, developed by IAI-ELTA, is an autonomous submarine that can conduct some of the missions of manned submarines, without the need for operators at sea. It can operate for several weeks at a time and has minimal operating costs. The un-crewed submarine is equipped with a variety of sensors, including a telescopic mast with radar and electro-optical sensors, and Atlas Elektronik's towed array sonar.

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, said, "The participation in the REMPUS exercise together with all NATO countries brings to light the leadership of the aerospace industry in the maritime sector as well, and reveals a touch of the joint work with NATO countries, whose leading systems of the aerospace industry are integrated into the various security bodies in its member states."

The participation of Israeli technology in the development of the aerospace industry in the exercise constitutes another dimension in relations between Israel and Europe in general and Portugal in particular, with the mediation and support of the Israeli Embassy in Portugal, led by Ambassador Dor Shapira and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2023.

