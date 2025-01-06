SuperCom shares soar 134% in a week

Shares in SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB) aroused investor interest at the end of last week. Their price jumped 59.3% on Thursday, and rose another 17.2% on Friday, on high volumes. Altogether, the company’s share price climbed 134% last week, although its market cap remains modest, at $18 million, whereas a decade a go it stood at $200 million.

SuperCom, managed by Ordan Trabelsi, provides technological solutions for issuing smart identity documents and electronic control and monitoring. Last Thursday, it reported that it had won two contracts with government agencies in Kentucky, for the provision of public safety technologies. "By fostering direct partnerships with government agencies and delivering tailored solutions, SuperCom further strengthens Kentucky's public safety infrastructure with proven tools designed to enhance offender monitoring and support rehabilitation efforts," the company’s announcement said. According to the company, it beat incumbent providers in winning the contracts.

"These new wins reflect not only our competitive edge in technology but also the trust we've built through our prior achievements in the state, including the deployment of our PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solutions," Trabelsi said. "Our growing presence in Kentucky is part of SuperCom's broader US expansion, where we continue to introduce innovative public safety technologies that address the evolving needs of agencies and communities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2025.

