Israel among top countries for investment in UK per capita

A new report by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) reveals that, per capita, Israel is among the top 10 countries for foreign direct investment projects in the UK in 2023-2024, among European countries.

Luxembourg, Ireland, and Sweden lead the European per-capita list; rounding out the top 10 list are Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Finland, Austria, and Israel.

Overall, Israel ranks 13th among European countries, regardless of their population, with 19 projects this year.

According to the "DBT inward investment results report," 19 Israeli companies either established a presence in the UK or expanded their existing presence. These projects created 532 new jobs. The Israeli companies come from diverse sectors, such as fintech, healthcare, cybersecurity, and more.

His Majesty's Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters said, "This achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between the UK and Israel. Our two nations continue to work closely together, driving innovation and economic growth despite regional challenges. The UK's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for Israeli businesses to expand and flourish remains unwavering. This robust collaboration underscores the immense potential of our shared economic partnership. The UK remains a solid, welcoming destination for Israeli businesses looking to expand their global reach."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2024.

