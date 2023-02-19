Addionics opens advanced EV battery components plant

Israeli battery technology startup Addionics is currently inaugurating an advanced production line in central Tel Aviv, which it says is the first of its kind worldwide.

The company, which has raised about $40 million to date, is developing groundbreaking technology to improve battery performance, with a revolutionary focus on battery structure. Addionics has 50 employees in its offices and laboratories, which are focusing on further technological developments. The company plans to use its chemistry-agnostic Smart 3D Electrodes technology for the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry - one of the world's fastest-growing industries. The new plant, inaugurated in January 2023, covers over 1,500 square meters and will serve as the company's headquarters. Addionics also has offices in London (UK), the US and Germany.

Thin layers of 2D copper and aluminum are widely used for the production of battery electrodes. These metals are produced through a common process called "electro-deposition." Addionics' proprietary unique production method generates the same metals with great precision in a 3D structure, which allows for better performance at a lower cost. Addionics says it is the first company to develop this unique, patented process, which provides a long-sought-after solution to replace 2D metals with advanced metals and can be adapted to mass production at low costs.

Addionics' new facility has the capacity to produce up to 1MWh and will increase to about 100MWh by the end of 2024. The company also expects to reach 1 GWh production capability during 2025. Production is mainly intended for commercial use by the vehicle industry and will enable Addionics to expand its technological developments in the field of batteries in collaboration with its customers - some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, especially in Europe and the US.

Addionics develops next-generation batteries by switching to advanced architectures and using Smart 3D Electrodes. The company was founded in 2018 by CEO Dr. Moshiel Biton, Dr. Vladimir Yupit, and Dr. Farid Tariq.

Dr. Biton said, "Launching this facility is another step towards commercializing our technology and increasing our offerings to customers and partners. We chose to open our first production line in Israel, which is symbolically located on Totseret Ha’Aretz (Made in Israel) Street. The decision to establish the world’s first-of-its-kind facility here in Israel emanated from our desire to cut the distance between our R&D personnel and the actual 'production floor.' We also wish to enrich Israeli know-how and production capabilities, putting Israel at the forefront of energy storage technology worldwide. We strongly believe in our ability to provide the world's largest automotive companies with the technology to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, green energy and a cleaner, healthier future."

