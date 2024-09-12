After Peru, Argentina mulls buying Israeli IWI rifles

Argentina's Ministry of Defense is considering replacing its aging Belgium FN FAL rifles with new Arad 7 assault rifles manufactured by Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), according to a report on the ZM website. The report says that Argentina recently sent a delegation to Israel to seriously examine the procurement. If the deal goes through, the manufacture of the rifles is expected to be undertaken in Argentina - a major consideration for the government in Buenos Aires.

RELATED ARTICLES IWI unveils computerized small arms system

IWI manufactures the Arad 5 and Arad 7 assault rifles. The Arad 5 weighs 2.8 kilograms and fires 5.56 millimeter caliber bullets and was initially developed for the special forces of the IDF. The Argentinians are reportedly interested in the Arad 7, which fires 7.62 millimeter caliber bullets and weighs 4.15 kilograms.

In the event that the Argentinians go through with the procurement, it will not be the first country in Latin America to have procured IWI assault rifles. During Peru's Independence Day celebrations last month, the Peruvian army proudly presented their new Arad 7 rifles. One of the units that presented the rifles was the Peruvian army's first special forces unit. During the events, the Peruvian army said that it would receive some 10,000 rifles. The government in Lima said that the rifles were part of a program to upgrade the capabilities of the Peruvian army. Estimates are that 3,500 rifles have already been provided to Peru with the rest due to arrive by the end of October. Like Argentina, Peru is replacing Belgian FN FAL rifles as well as Galil rifles manufactured by IWI in the past.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.