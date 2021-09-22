Aging process data co Aviv Scientific raises $40m

Israeli cognitive and functional decline treatment company Aviv Scientific has announces the closing of $40 million oversubscribed Series B financing round led Danel and Deep Insight Fund. This latest financing round will accelerate the global rollout of the company's network of medical clinics and the development of the Aviv Aging Database.

Aviv intends to use the funding to rapidly expand its clinics in the US, Europe and Asia; grow its in-depth high dimensional OMICS database; bolster its technology and accelerate its medical research program.

The company is developing in-depth comprehensive OMICS data detailing the aging process in healthy adults, and expediting the development of therapeutics and approaches to notably extend health-span, and ultimately lifespan. Information, including neuro-cognitive, physiologic, biomarkers and genetic evaluations is collected using designated comprehensive assessments at specific timepoints along with continuous monitoring through wearables and home-based applications. By obtaining a one-of-a-kind multi-OMICS tagged database with clinical information, Aviv will be able to draw useful insights of aging, management, pharmacogenomics and preventive medicine to ultimately underpin and promote the development of healthspan extension therapeutics.

Aviv Scientific is based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel. The Aviv Medical Program was developed over the past decade, combining unique protocols of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) with a proprietary personalized program of cognitive and physical training. More than 1,000 people worldwide have already been treated according to Aviv’s progressive twelve-week program, currently offered in Florida and Dubai at Aviv Clinics.

Aviv Scientific cofounder and CEO Jonathan Preminger said, "Aviv is playing a starring role in today’s healthy aging movement. The new round of funding is a testament to our outstanding clinical outcomes, world-class team, strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology. We look forward to seeing sustained success and are inspired by the strong support from investors who share our vision."

