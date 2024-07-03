AI care co K Health raises $50m at $900m valuation

AI personalized healthcare startup K Health, which was founded in Israel and operates from Israel and the US, has announced the completion of a $50 million financing round led by Claure Group, with participation from investors including Pablo Legorreta (founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma), and existing investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Valor Equity Partners, and Atreides Management, LP.

RELATED ARTICLES AI personalized care co K Health raises $59m

This latest financing round is at a valuation of $900 million, "Bloomberg" reports according to people knowledgable on the matter and comes exactly one year after KI Health raised $59 million. K Health was founded in 2016 by CEO Allon Bloch, Ran Shaul and Israel Roth together with Taboola CEO Adam Singolda.

Bloch said, "K Health solves the need to make primary care visits highly personalized by giving doctors AI super powers that enable them to practice at the top of their license. Our primary care platform offers a concierge medical experience, with an assigned provider and 24/7 access to care. When partnered with leading health systems like Cedars-Sinai, this model creates significant benefits to access, clinical outcomes, and patient experience. All you need to get care is your health insurance, a stark contrast to concierge medicine services that typically cost thousands of dollars,"

K Health has developed peer-reviewed, clinical-grade AI for primary care. K’s co-pilot transforms the primary care visit. Instead of doctors taking patients through lengthy investigations and manually piecing together medical history from EMRs, K’s clinical-grade AI co-pilot takes patients through a personalized chat, grounds the assessment in relevant EMRs, and delivers to the providers the perfect medical chart with patient insights so they can make individualized diagnoses and treatments. This frees up the providers to engage with their patients, exercise clinical judgment and put in place a comprehensive follow-up care program. This new model of care delivery using K’s co-pilot achieves y higher quality of care at lower costs vs traditional primary care, the company says.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.