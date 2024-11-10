Air France extends Israel flight cancelations

Air France has extended its cancelations of all Israel flights until November 26 and Italian carrier ITA has extended its cancelations until January 13, 2025.

The announcements by Air France and ITA came the day after the violent attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans in Amsterdam, which led Israel's National Security Council to recommend that Maccabi Tel Aviv basketballs should not travel to their teams Euroleague match in Bologna, Italy.

These events and the current atmosphere are likely to deter Israelis from traveling and lower demand for flights to Europe. European airlines are anyway extending their flight cancelations and the concern is that lower demand will provide further incentive not to resume flights to Israel. Travel agents in Israel say that there have been cancelations of vacations in Amsterdam but only for shorter term as well as a fall in demand for flights to the Netherlands.

ITA's longer term cancelation is in line with other airlines that have decided to forgo flights to Israel until 2025 including Wizz Air and KLM that have suspended flights until at least January 2025. Other airlines including Delta, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and easyJet won't be returning until at least March/April 2025. Others including American Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada, Air India and Ryanair have not named a date for the resumption of flights to Israel.

