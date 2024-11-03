American Airlines cancels Israel flights until September 2025

American Airlines has extended its decision to cancel all Israel flights from March 2025 until September 2025. The US carrier has removed the possibility of booking flights to Israel between March and September next year from its website.

American Airlines halted all flights to Israel following the outbreak of the war in October 2023 and had been scheduled to resume flights in May 2024 but following the Iranian attack on Israel in April decided to extend the suspension until March 2025.

There are now concerns that American Airlines decision will spark a new trend of flight suspensions well into 2025 by companies like Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and easyJet, which are due to resume flights in March and April next year.

With no US airlines operating flights between Israel and the US, El Al has a monopoly on flights to North America, resulting in higher airfares.

