Air India to inaugurate Tel Aviv-Mumbai route

Less than a week after announcing the resumption of flights to Israel, Air India has announced the opening of a new route between Tel Aviv and Mumbai ahead of 2026. The company's CEO Campbell Wilson told Israel's Ministry of Tourism that the company plans to launch the route "with the necessary logistics and aircraft inventory arranged." Tickets for the direct flights cannot yet be purchased on the company's website, but return fares on Tel Aviv - Mumbai flights with a stopover in Delhi in March 2025, start at $485, according to the company's website.

Air India halted operations in Israel in October 2023, but resumed flight relatively quickly compared with other companies in March 2024. The Iranian attack on Israel in April led to the cancellation of the company's flights until May. Air India again halted flights in August of today, but resumes services in Israel in March with five weekly flights to Delhi.

The decision to add flights to Mumbai comes after behind-the-scenes talks between India and Israel for cooperation in the tourism sector, aimed at promoting employment of Indian workers in Israel's tourism industry, and attracting Indian tourists to Israel.

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz told "Globes" that India recognizes the importance of the Israeli market. He said, "Direct flights are the basis for prosperous activity." Air India is undergoing an upgrade process for its aircraft, which will suit premium customers who will fly on routes to Israel."

Direct flights to Hamburg

The Lufthansa Group has also expressed a vote of confidence in Israel by announcing expansion of operations to a new destination, which will be operated by Eurowings, with two direct weekly flights to Hamburg. The route will begin operating from February 3, two days after the Lufthansa Group's return to Israel. The starting fare of a return flight to Hamburg, according to the company's website, is $199.

