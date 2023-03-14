Analysts see February CPI easing inflation

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February tomorrow evening. Leader Capital Markets Yonatan Katz forecasts that the February CPI rose by 0.3% led by price rises in food, housing and overseas travel.

Bank Hapoalim chief strategist Modi Shafrir sees the CPI rising by 0.35%, bringing down annual inflation from 5.4% to 5.05%. "The survey of trends indicates continued inflationary pressure in the service industries, but at the same time an expected easing of supply inflation - although this will be greatly affected by the behavior of the shekel exchange rate in the coming months."

Meitav Dash chief economist Alex Zabezhinsky said that the collapse of SVB, "Strengthens the assumption that the high-tech sector in Israel will weaken, a situation that will cause a significant decrease in inflation in the future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2023.

