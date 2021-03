Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 95-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanagid St. was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 79-sq.m. 3.5-room house on a 351-sq.m. lot with parking on Kibbutz Galuyot St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million (RE-MAX - Center).

Kfar Saba: A 100-sq.m. three-room, semi-detached house on a 375-sq.m. lot on Weizmann St., the main street in the city was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Pardes Hanna - Karkur: A 125-sq.m., five-room, garden duplex ground floor apartment with a 75-sq.m. garden, balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Neta St. in the Halomot Karkur neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.047 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with a storage room and two parking spaces on Snir St. in the Hatzrot Karkur neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.375 million. A 170-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house with a 12-sq.m. garden on a 250-sq.m. lot with a storage room and parking on Sapir St. was sold for NIS 2.315 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Geva St. in the Halomot Karkur neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.725 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 110-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Eran St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with an 80-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rimon St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 114-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 80-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Shoham St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-Max - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 73-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment on Moshe Sharet St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000. A 86-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment on Haim Hazaz St. in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.14 million (RE-MAX - Plus). A renovated 50-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Rotenberg St. was sold for NIS 710,000. A 148-sq.m. four-room, tenth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avraham Mahraz St. was sold for NIS 1.24 million (Anglo-Saxon).

