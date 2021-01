Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: An 18th, 19th, 20th floor penthouse with a panoramic view of the city, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in Jerusalem Heights in Mavo Hamatmid in the city center was sold for NIS 14 million (Zimuki Realty).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 35-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Haim Vital St. in Florentin was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 154-sq.m., five-room, ninth floor apartment with a 75-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.85 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room house on a 226-sq.m. lot in the Shapira neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 59-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Tiomkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 90-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yeberebaum St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.99 million. A 64-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Jerusalem St. was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dror St. was sold for NIS 1.47 million (RE-MAX - Team).

Herzliya:: A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Lubatkin St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room house on a 255-sq.m. lot with parking on Beeri St. was sold for NIS 3.68 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 240-sq.m. 31st. floor penthouse with a 50-sq.m. balcony in Riga Towers was sold for NIS 13.5 million (Keller Williams - HomeinIsrael).

Hadera: A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Frank St. was sold for NIS 900,000. A 180-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Jerusalem St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room house with parking on Yavniel St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 106-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Hanasi St. was sold for NIS 970,000 (RE-Max - Hamiktzoanim).

Harish: A 115-sq.m. five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 125-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Shoham St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 90-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Kalanit St. was sold for NIS 1.23 million (RE-MAX - Hair Hahadashah).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 220-sq.m., seven-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony, 20-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Herzl St. in Beit Hakerem was leased for NIS 10,625 per month.

Mevaseret Zion: A 83-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Meron St. was leased for NIS 4,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A renovated 85-sq.m. 3.5-room, third floor apartment with and elevator and parking on Aharon Eisenberg St. was leased for NIS 4,300 per month. A 55-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Yaakov Feinstein St. was leased for NIS 2,750 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021