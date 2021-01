Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator on Moshe Dayan St. was sold for NIS 1.62. A 75-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 45-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Aluf Kalman Magen St. was sold for NIS 3.8 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ra'anana: A 105-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Lotus St. was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 179-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor apartment with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and balcony on Hahermon St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Kfar Saba: A five-room, third floor apartment with two balconies of 50-sq.m. and 37-sq.m., storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Hasimcha St. in the Savionei Hakfar neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE-MAX - ONE)

Netanya: A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment with share parking on Zalman Schneur St. in the Kiryat Nordau neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.265 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, 20th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator, and parking on Gutman St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.66 million (RE-MAX - Supreme).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 170-sq.m., five-room house, with three floors and two parking spaces on Hazayit St in the Givat Tal neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.04 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Har Hamur St. in the Mitzpe Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 127-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony and two parking spaces on Ohalei Kadar St. in the Mitzpe Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68. A 108-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator, and parking on Nachshol St. in the Hanofrim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 106-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Chaim Herzog St. in the Mitzpe Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million (RE-MAX - Trend).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A renovated 131-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator on Ein Gedi St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 135-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking in Neve Avivim opposite the country club was leased for NIS 8,000 permonth.

Netanya A three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and share parking on Ben Zvi St. in Neot Shaked was leased for NIS 3,350 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

