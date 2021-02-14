Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hamore St. in Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hadvash St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.18 million (RE-MAX - Personal). A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Nachshon St. in Abu Tor was sold for NIS 2.23 million. A 183-sq.m., eight-room house with a 118-sq.m. garden and parking on Smuts Street in the German Colony was sold for NIS 6.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment on Bat Zion St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.31 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Bergson St. in the Neve Avivim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.5 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 82-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Beit El St. in the Neve Sharet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.45 million.

Ramat Gan: A 117-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 62-sq.m. roof area and elevator on Aharonson St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Givatayim: A 73-sq.m., two-room, 45th floor apartment on Ariel Sharon St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Lod: A 45-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment oh Hativat Yiftach St. was sold for NIS 930,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony of Alfaal St. was sold for NIS 980,000 (RE-MAX - Success).

Ramla: A 110-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shabazi St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 96-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Meir Yaari St. was sold for NIS 765,000. A 119-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Oscar Schindler St. in the Ramot Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.17 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, house with a 30-sq.m. garden and parking on Aviha Hashofet St. was sold for NIS 890,000 (RE-MAX - Plus). A 63-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Hashalom St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 125-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hama'agan St. in the Achziv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashaked St. was sold for NIS 1.33 million.

