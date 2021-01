Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with share parking on Zalman Meisel St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 58-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Bograshov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 104-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Zeluchisty St. in Kikar Medina was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment on King George Street was sold for NIS 3.12 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Modi'in: A 76-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony but no elevator on David Elazar St. in the Maginim neighborhood. A 140-sq.m., five-room apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony on Migdal Oz St. in the Hanahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3 million. A 148-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex apartment with four balconies but no elevator on Karkum St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with two balconies but no elevator on Nahal Zohar St. in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 97-sq.m., four-room apartment with a storage room and two parking places on Ephroni St. in the Hatziporim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.23 million (Schumacher Real Estate).

Ramla: A 73-sq.m. 3.5-room apartment with an elevator on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Hagai Real Estate).

Netanya: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony on Zamenhof St. was sold for NIS 1.655 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Binyamin Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.43 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 196-sq.m., 17th floor penthouse apartment (Anglo-Saxon) with a 94-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and three parking spaces on Yonatan Ratush St. in the Pisgat Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 45-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator, two parking spaces on Tamuz St. in the Kramim neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,500 per month. A 100-sq.m., garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden on Migdal Oz St. in the Hanahalim neighborhood was leased for NIS 6,300 per month (Schumacher Real Estate).

