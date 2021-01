Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 129-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Lev Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.92 million. A 6-room, 250-sq.m. house on Hagdud Ha'ivri St. was sold for NIS 4.875 million. A 112-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Bar Kokhba St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 330-sq.m., seven-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Hamatmid St. in Herzliya Hatzira was sold for NIS 7.22 million (HD Realty)

Ra'anana: A 105-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Lotus St. was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 179-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor duplex with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hahermon St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 83-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Hashalom St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 670,000. A 87-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Rambam St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 860,000. A 86-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Uziyahu Hamelekh St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 112-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Bodenheimer St. was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 142-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Yaakov Bode St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment on Ragar St. in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.84 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 75-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Sde Boker St. in the west of the town was sold for NIS 575,000 (RE-MAX - Family).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 105-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 13-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Abba Even St. in the Ha'oma/National Government neighborhood near the western entrance to the city was leased for NIS 6,500 per month. A 134-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hanoch Albek St. in North Talpiot was leased for NIS 6,750 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 133-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Halilach St. in Ramat Poleg was leased for NIS 5,500 per month. A 121-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 124-sq.m. apartment, storage room, elevator and parking and a swimming pool, fitness room, and guard in the building on Ehud manor St. in Kiryat Yamim was leased for NIS 7,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

