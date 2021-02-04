Average salary in Israel rises 10%

There were 3.252 million Israelis in salaried jobs at the end of November 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, down 13% from 3.74 million in November 2019. However, over the same period the average monthly salary in Israel rose 9.9% to NIS 11,525.

The rise is presumably due to the fact that most of the employees put on unpaid leave earn low salaries in the sectors that have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis. These sectors include accommodation and catering where the number of jobs fell 63.4% between November 2019 and November 2020 and the average monthly gross salary in November 2020 was NIS 5,738. In the art, entertainment and leisure sector the number of jobs was down 53.2% and the average monthly gross salary in November 2020 was NIS 8,751.

On the other hand, in the high-tech sector the crisis has barely been felt. In November 2020, the average salary in the high-tech sector was NIS 23,536, up 2.7% from NIS 22,922 in November 2019. The number of salaried jobs in the high-tech sector fell 1.2% from 326,500 in November 2019 to 322,500 in November 2020.

