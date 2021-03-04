Average salary in Israel rose 7% in 2020

The average monthly salary in Israel for full time employees rose by 7% in 2020 to NIS 11,538, compared with 2019, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. One of the main reasons for the rise was the fall in the number of low paid jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which lifted the average.

The number of salaried jobs in Israel fell 10% in 3,369,000. The cuts were mainly in the hotel, catering and restaurant sectors where the number of jobs fell 40.9% and in the arts, entertainment and leisure sector where the number of jobs fell 35.7%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said that the average monthly salary in the high-tech sector in Israel in 2020 was NIS 24,974, up 6.1% from 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021