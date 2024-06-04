Average wage in Israel fell in April

Initial figures for April 2024 show that the average monthly wage was NIS 13,270, down 6% from NIS 14,079 in March 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The full figures for March 2024 show that the average monthly wage was slightly lower than originally found. Even so, after taking into account inflation, the real average wage increased in real terms over the past year.

Between January and March 2024 was 4.4% higher in annualized terms after rising 7.9% between October and December 2023 and the corre4sponding period of the previous year.

In the tech sector, the average monthly wage of employees continues to rise. In March 2024 the average monthly wage was NIS 35,870, up 12% from NIS 31,972 in March 2023. Despite the rise in wages, the number of jobs in the sector remained almost unchanged with a rise of 0.2%. The sector remained stable representing 10% of all jobs in the market.

