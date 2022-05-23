Avi Gabbay appointed Partner CEO

Avi Gabbay has been appointed CEO of Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:PTNR), despite market sources believing he would become chairman of the board.

The former Labor party chairman and MK served as CEO of rival Israeli telecom Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) until last November, and assumes his new position with Partner on June 1, after a six months 'cooling off' period.

Gabbay, who has also previously served as Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) CEO, is part of the buyers group, which bought control of Partner from Hutchison for $300 million, of which Gabbay personally invested $90 million.

Gabbay said, "I am delighted to join the Partner Group and thank the board of directors for their choice. I believe that together with the management, employees and board, we will continue to run forward for the benefit of the company's customers and shareholders."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.