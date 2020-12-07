AWS invests over $30m in Israeli co AllCloud

Israeli cloud integration services company AllCloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that they have signed a strategic agreement in which AWS will invest more than $30 million in the Israeli company to encourage the use of cloud computing in Israel.

The Israeli company operates worldwide and provides enterprises with the tools to shift to the cloud. The company's Israeli customers include Amdocs Ltd. (Nasdaq: DOX), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN). AllCloud specializes only in integrating AWS services and not the rival services of Google, IBM, Oracle and Microsoft. AllCloud also represents SalesForce.

Headquartered in San Francisco and with its development center in Rosh Ha'ayin, AllCloud was established in 2014 by Yosi Frenkel and Lahav Savir through the merger of Blat-Lapidot and Emind. Eran Gil has served as CEO since 2016.

Gil said, "This strategic collaboration agreement not only strengthens our relationship with AWS but more easily allows our customers to accelerate the value they realize from AWS and more quickly move to a state of continuous cloud innovation. Having worked with AWS for the past twelve years, we’ve built expansive AWS knowledge and expertise, and we look forward to using these resources to help more clients realize the value of AWS as the foundation of their cloud and digital transformation initiatives."

"As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AllCloud has continuously demonstrated its ability to deliver value to AWS customers, earning the trust and support of our team along the way," said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to continue and expand our relationship with AllCloud, strategically, as it builds and extends its professional and managed services to support customers across industries in their migration and modernization journeys."

