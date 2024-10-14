Beny Steinmetz arrested, released in Athens

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz was arrested yesterday at Athens airport on a warrant issued in Romania where he has been convicted on land fraud. Steinmetz has been released from detention but is prohibited from leaving Greece. "Reuters" reports that the businessman was arrested last night several hours after landing in his private jet at Athens international airport.

Steinmetz's representative said, "The Greek legal system has already ruled finally and irreversibly against extraditing Steinmetz to Romania. Mr. Steinmetz has been released until the issue is officially arranged."

Steinmetz's attorney Stavros Togias said, "It is unprecedented for the rule of law in Greece, or any other respected country, for such an administrative act to overturn a decision of the Greek judiciary, which had definitively and irrevocably ruled against his extradition to Romania, recognizing his right to travel freely."

Steinmetz was arrested a year ago also on a warrant issued against him by the Romanian authorities. The Greek court of appeals in Athens ruled that his right to a fair trial had been violated in Romania and he was released. Steinmetz's representative also said, "The court acknowledged the risk that Steinmetz would be exposed to discriminatory, inhuman and degrading treatment if he were extradited, and found political motives behind his persecution. As a result, Mr. Steinmetz received the right to travel freely and without restrictions, without being subjected to behavior that harms his dignity or defames his business reputation, as happened during his arrest by the authorities at the international airport in Athens last night."

His representative added that six European countries had rejected the legal claims of the Romanian judicial system, so that the arrest warrant issued by the Romanian authorities for his extradition was declared null and void by Interpol, Greece, Italy and Cyprus as well as other partners in the process, whose arrest warrants were not carried out in France, Belgium and Malta.

