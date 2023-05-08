Carrefour opens 50 stores in Israel on Tuesday

Fifty branches of Yeinot Bitan, Mega, and Super around Israel have been closed yesterday and today and will reopen tomorrow at midday as Carrefour stores. For more than a year Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP), which has the Carrefour franchise in Israel, has been working on the festive opening of the new chain asa well mas all the logistics and marketing and from tomorrow there will be a major ad campaign. Carrefour's online sales site will also start operating tomorrow. The company has invested NIS 250 million in the launch.

Israel will be the 50th country in which Carrefour operates which is why the company was pushing for 50 branches to open on the first day of operations here. Carrefour already operates 14,000 branches in 49 countries across Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Africa and South America with annual sales of €81 billion. The company has hundreds of factories producing 14,000 different food products under 20 brands.

Overall Electra Consumer Products plans opening 80-100 branches around Israel by the end of 2023. Each branch will sell over 1,000 different products in 80 categories including 400 food products including organic food products and 600 non-food products including cleaning products and toiletries.

There will be three formats for branches: Carrefour City (neighborhood stores); Carrefour Market (medium-sized stores); and Carrefour Hyper (discount stores).

Outlets have been designed by the global Carrefour company and set up in accordance with the international concept of the store. 20 professionals spent time in Israel in recent months to train local teams.

In the first stage there will be three Carrefour Hypers in Ra'anana, Netanya and Beit Shemesh - each about 2,500-4,000 square meters in size compared with 1,200 square meters for the Carrefour Market stores.

