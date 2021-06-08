Cinema City installs Tadiran air purifiers

Israeli cinema chain Cinema City, and Israeli air conditioning company Tadiran Holdings (TASE: TDRN) have joined forces to create a safer and healthier atmosphere for cinema audiences, as theaters around the company reopen in the post-Covid-19 era. Cinema City's 100 theaters will be the first in the world to deploy Tadiran's technology.

Research has found that the air in indoor spaces is five times more polluted than the air outdoors. Four years ago, Tadiran set up an R&D center in Israel in order to develop technologies to treat air in indoor spaces. After the laboratory, which is authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), proved that the Air Care 02 technology that has been developed, and which is patent protected worldwide, is up to 99.999% effective in purifying moldy air, bacteria and viruses, Tadiran moved on to the next challenge - to also prove the effectiveness of the technology in 'real' places, outside of laboratory conditions. The results of the trial conducted in field conditions, confirmed the effectiveness of the Air Care 02 technology: after operating the air purification system in the theater, about 90% of molds and up to 88% of bacteria were eliminated.

This was a breakthrough trial, which was conducted using scientific protocols, in cinema theaters in the presence of an audience for a sustained period of time.

Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, Head of the Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory at Ben Gurion University's Department of Biotechnology Engineering said, "Air purification is obtained through oxidation, which produces the device, which is deployed throughout the theater area. These are significant results, with the treatment causing a strong reduction in the concentration of mold, viruses and bacteria in the air in indoor spaces, including cinema theaters.

"In controlled laboratory conditions a reduction in the concentration of bacteria, fungi and viruses of about 99% was demonstrated, a promising statistic by any measure."

Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrud said, "After four years of development, Air Care 02 technology today becomes the first in the world to operate in cinema theaters and will ensure the cleanliness of the air breathed by hundreds of thousands of people in cinema audiences. This is a new standard that consumers must demand for our health and the health of our children. The air that we breathe influences our day to day functioning and so it is important for us to ensure that we spread the message about this, in the field of air treatment."

Cinema City CEO Avi Edery added, "Children are the audience that I like best in the cinema. You immediately see on their faces the pleasure and excitement from the movies. So we have taken responsibility beyond that required and chose to take care that the children coming to the cinema will receive the cleanest air in our theaters, while also reducing their ability to transmit infectious viruses to the rest of the audience. We have connected up with Tadiran and equipped each and every one of our cinema theaters with technology that purifies the various pollutants in the air. We are always striving to bring the latest and most popular movies to Israel and on this occasion also to be the first in the world that provides a healthy atmosphere, based on smart technology throughout the time spent in our cinema complexes, in the post-Covid era."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021