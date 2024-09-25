City curbside parking reform postponed

The Ministry of Transport has admitted that it has been unable to improve public transport sufficiently to be able to complete the major requirement for the planned city curbside parking pricing reform, and is asking to postpone its introduction by two years.

The Economics Arrangements Law in 2021 included a clause in which cities with more than 40,000 residents would not be allowed to grant an exemption from curbside parking fees for all its residents. The local authority will be required to divide the city up to parking zones with residents only given an exemption in the zone where they live.

The reform, which was supposed to come into effect on January 1, 2025 is now being postponed to January 1, 2027.

"This arrangement is intended to create negative incentives for the use of private vehicles by local residents, by increasing the price of parking in public spaces, thereby causing a preference for moving around in other ways - public transport, walking and light transport," the explanation behind the reform reads.

In many cities around the world, parking, as a public resource that is in short supply, is priced higher than in Israel. However, contrary to the professional position held by the Ministry of Transport until now, they now claim that "in order to fulfill the purpose of the law and not just increase the cost of using parking in the public space, it is necessary to make sure, among other things, that there is availability and accessibility of alternatives to the private car."

The ministry concedes that from the date the law entered into force about four years ago, until the date of the law's implementation, "Sufficient preparation has not been done on the subject, which includes, among other things, legislation and updating of bylaws, improvement of public transport, incentives for the use of public transport, solutions for special populations and more."

The Ministry of Transport blames this, "Among other things, due to the Swords of Iron war, which has imposed the burden of other and more urgent tasks, including the postponement of elections in the local authorities from October 2023 to February 2024 (and in some authorities they still have not taken place), which delayed the preparation of the required bylaws."

Tel Aviv Municipality is already prepared

Tel Aviv Municipality has prepared for the deadline set by the law and announced the enactment of municipal bylaws accordingly. Thus, among other things, the number of parking zones in the city will be doubled. As of today, there are seven parking zones in Tel Aviv (five zones and two sub-zones), and these will be increased to fourteen zones. That is, each resident will have to pay parking fees on blue and white curbsides in the 13 zones where they do not live.

In addition, in a move similar to other countries, the number of parking exemptions per household will be limited to two. The municipality also announced that starting January 2025, an annual renewal fee of NIS 500 will be charged for every second parking exemption per household.

Tel Aviv Municipality said, "In today's situation, where parking on the street is provided for free to all residents of the city without restriction, there are large gaps between supply and demand, especially in popular areas. In addition, the situation encourages the 'storage' of private vehicles on the street for long periods of time and there are households that have three or more parking exemptions and. This significantly reduces street parking turnover and available parking for residents of the area. The result is a long search for parking on both main and side streets, which creates unnecessary traffic congestion and emissions of air pollutants."

According to studies published in recent decades, Tel Aviv Municipality adds, "Only by managing demand for parking and limiting it on the street can we complete the development of a bicycle path network, create public transport of an international level and enhance walking conditions by creating wide sidewalks and planting trees, and adding pedestrian-friendly streets, etc.

"Besides these, the revised policy will result in a fairer distribution of the limited public parking resources in the city, thus making it easier for residents of the city to find parking close to home. In addition, it will help encourage the use of alternative means of transport to the car for intra-city trips, reducing car ownership rates in areas where there is good public transport services, and reducing traffic congestion and air pollution."

The amendment to the law allows local authorities to enact municipal bylaws that put the reform into effect even before 2027. The Jerusalem Municipality is in the process of legislating the required bylaws, but now it is doubtful whether they will complete it before 2025. Meanwhile, city roads in Israel are among the world's most congested and the situation is only deteriorating. The mayors of some municipalities, led by Modi'in mayor Haim Bibas, have worked to delay implementation of the law, and some in the government say the current position of the Ministry of Transport is due to these pressures.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.